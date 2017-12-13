FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not as cold tonight; cloudy skies through the weekend

Tonight, skies will be clear and we will have little to no chance for rain. It will be slightly warmer overnight. Winds have shifted back to the south, and that has slightly increased our humidity, and with therefore prevent temperatures from falling tonight. Most of Southwest Louisiana will cool down to the mid 40s, while a couple places may reach the upper 30s.

Thursday will be another warm day in the mid to upper 60s, before another cold front comes through overnight and keeps temperatures cool on Friday. Thursday will be one of our warmest days for the this week. We will have mostly cloudy skies both Thursday and Friday. There is a slight chance of seeing some isolated showers Thursday night and early Friday morning. I’m keeping a 20% chance for rain Friday morning.

The rain chances are still low for the first half of the weekend. Saturday has little to no chance for rain in the morning, but rain chances increase to 30% in the evening. It should still be a great day with some nice weather and we will have mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the low 60s in the afternoon.

Sunday’s rain chances remain at 40%. We should see a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two in the morning. Most of this rain should be in the morning then will taper off in the afternoon. This rain will not cool temperatures down either. Highs in the afternoon will continue to rise, and by the afternoon, we will be back in the lower 70s.

Monday next week will have partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for rain. The winds will remain out of the south, bringing in extra moisture out of the Gulf. Therefore, we do have the chance to have a few pop up showers. Temperatures will still be warm. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have clouds clear out and we will see the sun return. There is little to no chance for rain, with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 60s, so it will be nice and warm in the afternoon.

As of now, there is no clear indication of our next strong or Artic cold front making headway to Southwest Louisiana. We will continue to see cool to mild temperatures for the next few days. Be sure to keep tuning in for when the next big cool down will take place.

