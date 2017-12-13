Cowgirls Fall 95-34 at No. 6 Baylor

WACO, Texas—McNeese women’s basketball couldn’t match the height of the much taller and more athletic Baylor team that entered the game as the no. 6 ranked team in the nation here Wednesday in its 95-34 loss.



“I was pleased with our effort today, I thought we came out and played really hard,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “I was curious to see how much we would grow from playing Texas a month ago, and I thought we did in small different ways. Credit Baylor, they are the no. 6 team in the nation for a reason and I have much respect for coach Mulkey.”



Baylor opened the game on 5 of 10 shooting from the field in the first five minutes of the game to take a 14-3 lead. The Cowgirls had open shots but just couldn’t find the bottom of the net early on.



The Bears continued to pound the ball inside to All-American Kalani Brown, the Hammond, Louisiana native who ended the game with a double-double (17 points, 16 reb.). Brown was held to her lowest field goal percent of the season (47.0) on 8 of 17 from the field. Didi Richards ended the game with her first career double-double (11 points, 12 reb.). Three other players scored in double figures for the Bears. Kristy Wallace led all players with 20 points, Natalie Chou had 17 and Juicy Landrum chipped in with 10.



McNeese wasn’t able to get a player in double figure scoring. Senior Gabby Guidry led the Cowgirls with seven points. The Cowgirls’ three leading scorers were held to a combined 15 points. Hudnall and Sheppard scored six and Caitlin Davis ended with three. All Sheppard’s points came from behind the arc. Mercedes Rogers led the Cowgirls with 10 rebounds, all on the defensive end.



Baylor went to a zone offense midway through the second quarter but back-to-back three-pointers by Dede Sheppard and Regan Bolton put the Bears right back into its man-to-man defense.



With Baylor leading by 42 in the third quarter, McNeese went on a 7-0 run on two baskets by Keara Hudnall and a three-point play by Gabby Guidry to cut the lead to 35 (60-25). Baylor responded with two straight treys to bring their lead back to a 41 point lead.



“We use these kinds of games to prepare us for Southland Conference play and its is good to get our kids exposed to these types of teams and the environment,” Cryer said.



McNeese will have a few days off before traveling to Louisiana Tech on Dec. 18 then SMU on Dec. 22 before breaking for the Christmas Holiday.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.