Sophia Landry has been working at KPLC since she was 16. In her four years at the station, she's worked as an editor, a producer, and now she's a digital reporter!

Sophia is currently studying Mass Communications at McNeese and plans on graduating with a degree in journalism.

In her spare time, Sophia enjoys painting, cooking, reading, and listening to music. Some of her favorite artists include Haim, Kendrick Lamar, The Rolling Stones, Michael Buble, Prince, and Taylor Swift. She's also fluent in French!

Sophia considers herself an animal lover, and hopes to adopt a dog when she graduates!

Say bonjour and contact Sophia at sophialandry@kplctv.com.