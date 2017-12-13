Two brothers ask for a family this Christmas

While the hottest toys top the Christmas wish lists of most kids this time of year, two young brothers are hoping for something much different.

Ten-year-old Dionta and seven-year-old Trevon want a forever family after spending much of their life in different foster homes.

From the moment you meet the boys, you will be impressed by just how polite a couple of young boys can be.



"I just use my manners," said Dionta.



Those manners have been reinforced while in the foster home of Pastor Wiley Shaw and his wife, a refuge for these brothers for the past year and a half.



"Mrs. Shaw and Mr. Shaw teach us all kinds of new things that we didn't know and we learn new stuff," said Dionta.



"What kinds of things have they taught you that are important to know?" I asked.



"They taught us how to believe in God and to go to church," said Dionta.



That faith has been a solid foundation through what can be a shaky time for any child in foster care.



Mr. Shaw says the boys have matured in his home and risen to every occasion.



"They both are really good kids. Both of them love to play inside and outside. Board games inside, outside football and basketball," said Shaw. "Whatever the chores around the house, Dionta irons his own clothes, folds his own clothes. They make up their own beds, clean their own rooms."



Trevon is excelling in school, making straight A's. Dionta is proudly on the honor roll.



They both love school and sports.



"I like to play basketball, football, and play on the monkey bars," said Trevon.



Trevon also loves Christmas and one particular Christmas song called, "Last Christmas."



"It says, 'Last Christmas, I gave you my heart, gave you my heart, but the very next day you gave it away.'"



The Christmas wish this year: to start a new year with a new family that will be theirs forever.



"So I could spend time with them and do different things and just have a good life," said Dionta.



Dionta and Trevon are freed for adoption through the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services. To adopt through foster care, you need to be a certified home.



To learn more about that process or make an inquiry about the brothers, call 337-491-2470.



