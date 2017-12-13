Calcasieu OEP: Sirens heard in Sulphur and Moss Bluff areas just a drill

The Lake Charles Care Center is teaming up with Harbor Hospice for a one-day coat drive aimed at keeping every senior citizen in Calcasieu Parish warm this winter. Their goal is to collect as many coats as possible. Lake Charles Care Center Marketing Director Keely Davidson said the need is great because many of the seniors who arrive at the home sometimes arrive with just the clothes on their back and some of them do not have family or family nearby to depend on. Davidson is hopin...

