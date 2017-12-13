Calcasieu OEP: Sirens heard in Sulphur and Moss Bluff areas just - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

breaking

Calcasieu OEP: Sirens heard in Sulphur and Moss Bluff areas just a drill

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness has confirmed that sirens heard in the Sulphur and Moss Bluff areas are a just a drill.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • USS Orleck offers free haircuts to veterans

    USS Orleck offers free haircuts to veterans

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 11:41 AM EST2017-12-13 16:41:59 GMT
    USS Orleck (Source: Jillian Corder/KPLC)USS Orleck (Source: Jillian Corder/KPLC)

    Organizers with the USS Orleck Naval Museum are hosting "Christmas Cuts for Veterans" this year.  Local veterans can get a free haircut aboard the USS Orleck from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18. Several area stylists and barbers are volunteering to provide haircuts in the ships barber shop.  If you would like more information or to volunteer your services you are asked to call 337-214-7447.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Organizers with the USS Orleck Naval Museum are hosting "Christmas Cuts for Veterans" this year.  Local veterans can get a free haircut aboard the USS Orleck from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18. Several area stylists and barbers are volunteering to provide haircuts in the ships barber shop.  If you would like more information or to volunteer your services you are asked to call 337-214-7447.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 11:40 AM EST2017-12-13 16:40:13 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • Two brothers ask for a family this Christmas

    Two brothers ask for a family this Christmas

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:14 AM EST2017-12-13 15:14:38 GMT
    Trevon and Dionta have spent years in foster care and are asking to be adopted into a forever family this Christmas. (Source: KPLC)Trevon and Dionta have spent years in foster care and are asking to be adopted into a forever family this Christmas. (Source: KPLC)

    While the hottest toys top the Christmas wish lists of most kids this time of year, two young brothers are hoping for something much different. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the boys are asking for a forever family.

    More >>

    While the hottest toys top the Christmas wish lists of most kids this time of year, two young brothers are hoping for something much different. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the boys are asking for a forever family.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly