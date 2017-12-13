FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool pattern continues with rain by late-weekend

The main weather story this morning will be the cold temperatures as many locations across Southwest Louisiana are waking up to near freezing temperatures. Through the day expect temperatures to warm up to around 60 by the noon hour with the additional of some cloud cover which will keep temperatures from warming up much above the lower 60s.

Winds will shift direction through the day, turning southwesterly, which means our temperatures tonight will be several degrees warmer, in the lower 40s on average. Even milder temperatures are ahead for Thursday with temperatures in the upper 60s by afternoon ahead of yet another cold front.

Thursdays front drops temperatures again on Friday with highs in the 50s, with the exact degree dependent on how much sunshine returns as some computer guidance keeps skies cloudy with even the chance of a shower along the coastal parishes. I still opt to keep most all areas in Southwest Louisiana dry on Friday though as the front should push most if not all the rain south of the coastline.

Next storm system will move in over the weekend as an upper level low moves in from the southwestern U.S., triggering the possibility of some showers by Saturday afternoon along with even higher rain chances late Saturday night into early Sunday. Some rain could be locally heavy with this system as it moves through. Another cold front will move through late Sunday which should bring the rain to an end by early next week.

