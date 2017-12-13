WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Senior coat drive

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Police officers and prosecutors from agencies around Louisiana are training to investigate and bring to court cases involving deaths from opioid abuse, as such deaths are on the rise.

Funding for a program that provides healthcare for more than 100,000 Louisiana kids is about to dry up.

Members of the city council in Jeff Davis Town of Fenton are working to remedy issues brought to light by a recent state audit.

For years, people who lost money in scams have had almost no chance of recovering their funds. But now, there's an exception for those who used Western Union to wire money to a scammer.

The Lake Charles Care Center is teaming up with Harbor Hospice for a one-day coat drive aimed at keeping every senior citizen in Calcasieu Parish warm this winter.

Plus, the City of Lake Charles and Lifeshare Blood Center will be holding a community blood drive today.

And three NFL network analysts with ties to Louisiana are suspended after sexual misconduct allegations.

In weather, many locations across Southwest Louisiana are waking up to near freezing temperatures. Through the day expect temperatures to warm up to around 60 by noon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

