WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Senior coat drive

Organizers with the USS Orleck Naval Museum are hosting "Christmas Cuts for Veterans" this year. Local veterans can get a free haircut aboard the USS Orleck from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18. Several area stylists and barbers are volunteering to provide haircuts in the ships barber shop. If you would like more information or to volunteer your services you are asked to call 337-214-7447.
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.
While the hottest toys top the Christmas wish lists of most kids this time of year, two young brothers are hoping for something much different. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the boys are asking for a forever family.
The Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness has confirmed that sirens heard in the Sulphur and Moss Bluff areas are a just a drill.
