Winter coat drive for Calcasieu Parish senior citizens underway - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Winter coat drive for Calcasieu Parish senior citizens underway

(Source: Lake Charles Care Center) (Source: Lake Charles Care Center)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Care Center is teaming up with Harbor Hospice for a one-day coat drive aimed at keeping every senior citizen in Calcasieu Parish warm this winter.

Their goal is to collect as many coats as possible.

Lake Charles Care Center Marketing Director Keely Davidson said the need is great because many of the seniors who arrive at the home sometimes arrive with just the clothes on their back and some of them do not have family or family nearby to depend on.

Davidson is hoping to collect as many coats new or gently used. 

"I would just ask the community to please consider just going through your closets whether it's something you haven't worn in a while whether it's something with a tag on it, brand new, new or used, we would love to pass it on to someone else and make their Christmas wish come true," Davidson said.

Any coat, new or gently used that you would like to donate can be dropped off at the Lake Charles Care Center located at 2701 Ernest St, Lake Charles. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • USS Orleck offers free haircuts to veterans

    USS Orleck offers free haircuts to veterans

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 11:41 AM EST2017-12-13 16:41:59 GMT
    USS Orleck (Source: Jillian Corder/KPLC)USS Orleck (Source: Jillian Corder/KPLC)

    Organizers with the USS Orleck Naval Museum are hosting "Christmas Cuts for Veterans" this year.  Local veterans can get a free haircut aboard the USS Orleck from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18. Several area stylists and barbers are volunteering to provide haircuts in the ships barber shop.  If you would like more information or to volunteer your services you are asked to call 337-214-7447.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Organizers with the USS Orleck Naval Museum are hosting "Christmas Cuts for Veterans" this year.  Local veterans can get a free haircut aboard the USS Orleck from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18. Several area stylists and barbers are volunteering to provide haircuts in the ships barber shop.  If you would like more information or to volunteer your services you are asked to call 337-214-7447.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 11:40 AM EST2017-12-13 16:40:13 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • Two brothers ask for a family this Christmas

    Two brothers ask for a family this Christmas

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:14 AM EST2017-12-13 15:14:38 GMT
    Trevon and Dionta have spent years in foster care and are asking to be adopted into a forever family this Christmas. (Source: KPLC)Trevon and Dionta have spent years in foster care and are asking to be adopted into a forever family this Christmas. (Source: KPLC)

    While the hottest toys top the Christmas wish lists of most kids this time of year, two young brothers are hoping for something much different. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the boys are asking for a forever family.

    More >>

    While the hottest toys top the Christmas wish lists of most kids this time of year, two young brothers are hoping for something much different. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the boys are asking for a forever family.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly