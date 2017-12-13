Winter coat drive for Calcasieu Parish senior citizens underway

The Lake Charles Care Center is teaming up with Harbor Hospice for a one-day coat drive aimed at keeping every senior citizen in Calcasieu Parish warm this winter.

Their goal is to collect as many coats as possible.

Lake Charles Care Center Marketing Director Keely Davidson said the need is great because many of the seniors who arrive at the home sometimes arrive with just the clothes on their back and some of them do not have family or family nearby to depend on.

Davidson is hoping to collect as many coats new or gently used.

"I would just ask the community to please consider just going through your closets whether it's something you haven't worn in a while whether it's something with a tag on it, brand new, new or used, we would love to pass it on to someone else and make their Christmas wish come true," Davidson said.

Any coat, new or gently used that you would like to donate can be dropped off at the Lake Charles Care Center located at 2701 Ernest St, Lake Charles.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.