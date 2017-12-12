Fenton city council reviews 2016 audit report

Get up to the minute results for the U.S. Senate Special Election.More >>
Get up to the minute results for the U.S. Senate Special Election.More >>
Where would we be without the Internet? Your access to information takes seconds Soon, things might change. The FCC announced, last week, a final proposal that would do away with net neutrality. That's coming to vote this Thursday. If this debated regulation is repealed, it may mean goodbye to open Internet, and hello to paying more in services or even a slower Internet speed. Let's break it down. Net neutrality, what is it? It’s a basic principle that prohibits internet p...More >>
Where would we be without the Internet? Your access to information takes seconds Soon, things might change. The FCC announced, last week, a final proposal that would do away with net neutrality. That's coming to vote this Thursday. If this debated regulation is repealed, it may mean goodbye to open Internet, and hello to paying more in services or even a slower Internet speed. Let's break it down. Net neutrality, what is it? It’s a basic principle that prohibits internet p...More >>
For years, people who lost money in scams have had almost no chance of recovering their funds. but now, there's an exception for those who used Western Union to wire money to a scammer.More >>
For years, people who lost money in scams have had almost no chance of recovering their funds. but now, there's an exception for those who used Western Union to wire money to a scammer.More >>
Tonight, skies will be clear and we will have little to no chance for rain. Tonight will be much cooler. We had a cold front come through early this morning and that decreased the dew point and cleared the sky of any clouds. This will allow temperatures to fall. South of I-10 will be in the mid to upper 30s, while north of I-10 will be in the freezing temperatures. As we go through this week, the weather will be nothing less than perfect!More >>
Tonight, skies will be clear and we will have little to no chance for rain. Tonight will be much cooler. We had a cold front come through early this morning and that decreased the dew point and cleared the sky of any clouds. This will allow temperatures to fall. South of I-10 will be in the mid to upper 30s, while north of I-10 will be in the freezing temperatures. As we go through this week, the weather will be nothing less than perfect!More >>