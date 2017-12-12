Fenton city council reviews 2016 audit report

Over a month ago KPLC told you about audit issues happening in the town of Fenton.

Mayor Eddie Alfred's payroll records for last year showed he was overpaid over $12,000.

Tuesday night the village held their city council meeting where they reviewed last year's audit.

No comments were coming from Fenton Mayor Eddie Alfred or auditor Coy Vincent.

Back in late October KPLC reported that Alfred was over paid $12,500 in 2016.

The village also never submitted their 2015-2016 audit report that was due at the end of December 2016.

The big question--- has the mayor paid back that money?

Right now that answer is no.

Vincent spoke before the council discussing 14 audit findings that included the excess pay to the mayor, clerks and other council members, inaccurate payroll data being entered plus reports of over $2,000 being withdrawn and put on a prepaid debit card.

Vincent said that Aflred is suppose to repay the city back $15,000 dollars. Beginning November 17, he will pay back 1$,000 a month.

When it came to overpaying clerks and other employees, Vincent had mentioned that employee files couldn't be located to determine when their termination dates were and the village will investigate.

That prepaid debit card? Vincent says that is currently under investigation, and mention steps are being taken to recover the money.

So far the 2016 audit still hasn't been submitted, but at the end of the review Vincent had this to say to members:

"We have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on financial statements for the Village of Fenton as of June 30, 2016," he said. "Accordingly we do not express an opinion on these financial statements referred to on this page."

When I asked Vincent about his audit findings he said because the information isn't submitted to the legislative auditor he couldn't comment.

He says they plan to submit Tuesday night's information to them Wednesday.

