What happens if the FCC repeals Net Neutrality?

Where would we be without the Internet?

Your access to information takes seconds Soon, things might change.

The FCC announced, last week, a final proposal that would do away with net neutrality. That's coming to vote this Thursday.

If this debated regulation is repealed, it may mean goodbye to open Internet, and hello to paying more in services or even a slower Internet speed.

Let's break it down.

Net neutrality, what is it?

It’s a basic principle that prohibits internet providers from speeding up, slowing down or blocking any website’s content or media that you want to use.

“So, think about how some sites are blocked at school. If net neutrality is repealed, internet providers will be able to do this to your home internet, so then you would have to pay to use those websites or viewing the content,” said a student at Bishop Nolan Episcopal Day school, Dillon Royer.

He explains Net Neutrality requires internet service providers, or ISP's to treat all content on the internet equally.



“The internet usage we always have is a free and open internet. No blocking, nothing stopping us from viewing anything but without this they would be able to do so,” said Royer.



He created this presentation with fellow classmates and presented it to the school to show what a country without Net Neutrality would look like.



Most ISP's have shown interest in charging internet companies with high traffic, like Netflix, Hulu, or Youtube, extra money for a prioritized lane to ensure the fastest data possible.



If the FCC votes to eliminate net neutrality, experts fear it could allow ISP’s to play favorites with companies willing to pay more.



However, FCC Chairman, Ajit Pai, is calling net neutrality regulations a "flawed approach," and that those regulations were never needed in the first place, saying the federal government should "stop micromanaging the internet."



When asked about the fear that people will have to potentially pay more for internet service, Pai said that's simply not true.



"That's not the internet economy we had from 1996 until 2015 when these rules were imposed. There was nothing broken about the internet before 2015," said Pai.



Pai argues this will restore what he calls the free market consensus.

Will the FCC keep net neutrality?

The five commissioners are expected to vote 3-to-2, along party lines, in favor of getting rid of the regulation. It comes to a vote on December 14th.

