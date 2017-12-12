FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some freezing temperatures tonight and another cool day on Wednesday

Tonight, skies will be clear and we will have little to no chance for rain. Tonight will be much cooler. We had a cold front come through early this morning and that decreased the dew point and cleared the sky of any clouds. This will allow temperatures to fall. South of I-10 will be in the mid to upper 30s, while north of I-10 will be in the freezing temperatures.

As we go through this week, the weather will be nothing less than perfect! We will have lots of sunshine and little to no chance for rain. Temperatures will be going back and forth and so some days will be warm, while other days will be chilly.

As you head out the door on Wednesday, be sure to grab a jacket. It will be a little chilly during the day, but especially in the morning. It will also be a nice day to get outside with more sunshine and little to no chance for rain. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 60s for the high. Overnight we will only cool down to the mid 40s, due to the winds turning back to the south, and temporarily increasing our humidity.

Thursday will be another warm day in the mid to upper 60s, before another cold front comes through overnight and keeps temperatures cool on Friday. We will have mostly sunny skies both of these days, but none should bring any rain. It will be a nice time to get outside!

The rain chances are still low for the first half of the weekend. Saturday has little to no chance for rain in the morning, but rain chances increase to 20% in the evening. It should still be a great day with some nice weather and we will have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Sunday’s rain chances remain at 40%. We could see a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two in the morning. Most of this rain should be in the morning then will taper off in the afternoon. This rain will not cool temperatures down either. Highs in the afternoon will continue to rise, and by Sunday, we will be back in the lower 70s.

Monday and Tuesday next week will have partly cloudy skies and a 10% chance for rain. The winds will remain out of the south, bringing in extra moisture out of the Gulf. Therefore, we do have the chance to have a few pop up showers. Temperatures will still be warm. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 60s.

As of now, there is no clear indication of our next strong or Artic cold front making headway to Southwest Louisiana. We will continue to see cool to mild temperatures for the next few days. Be sure to keep tuning in for when the next big cool down will take place.

