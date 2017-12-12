Calcasieu's taxable sales up $1.25 billion over five-month period

Calcasieu's taxable sales from July to November are more than $1.256 billion higher than the same period from last year, according to numbers from the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

Sales were up 49 percent with increases in food, apparel, merchandise, furniture, building materials, miscellaneous services, manufacturing, utilities, auto, gaming and restaurants.

Motor vehicles and miscellaneous both showed decreases.

Tax collections for November also came in over budget. The 16.2 million in taxes collected was $3.7 million (40 percent) over budget and $3.8 million higher than November 2016.

