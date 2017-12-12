Sex offender accused of exposing himself at place he applied for work - again

Authorities say a convicted sex offender was arrested after he exposed himself to a female employee at a local business where he had applied for work the previous day.

Goldyn Briggs, 27, was arrested on a charge of second-offense obscenity because he's already convicted of obscenity - for a very similar incident in 2015.

Briggs entered a local business and applied for employment on Dec. 5, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. He returned on Dec. 6 and exposed himself to a female employee who was assisting him. He fled the business when confronted by other employees.

Briggs was convicted of first-offense obscenity and sentenced to two years in jail for a 2015 incident. Kraus said Briggs exposed himself to a female employee at a business where he applied for work.

Briggs is required to register as a sex offender following a 2010 conviction of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Judge Guy Bradberry set bond at $100,000.

