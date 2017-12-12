USS Orleck free haircuts to veterans

Organizers with the USS Orleck Naval Museum are hosting "Christmas Cuts for Veterans" this year.

Local veterans can get a free haircut aboard the USS Orleck from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18. Several area stylists and barbers are volunteering to provide haircuts in the ships barber shop.

If you would like more information or would like to volunteer your services, call 337-214-7447.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.