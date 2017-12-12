USS Orleck free haircuts to veterans - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

USS Orleck free haircuts to veterans

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
USS Orleck (Source: Jillian Corder/KPLC) USS Orleck (Source: Jillian Corder/KPLC)

Organizers with the USS Orleck Naval Museum are hosting "Christmas Cuts for Veterans" this year. 

Local veterans can get a free haircut aboard the USS Orleck from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18. Several area stylists and barbers are volunteering to provide haircuts in the ships barber shop. 

If you would like more information or would like to volunteer your services, call 337-214-7447. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Fenton city council reviews 2016 audit report

    Fenton city council reviews 2016 audit report

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 11:16 PM EST2017-12-13 04:16:22 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    Over a month ago KPLC  told you about audit issues happening in the town of Fenton.  Mayor Eddie Alfred's payroll records for last year showed he was overpaid over $12,000.  Tuesday night the village held their city council meeting where they reviewed last year's audit.  No comments were coming from Fenton Mayor Eddie Alfred or auditor Coy Vincent.  Tuesday night Fenton city council met to review the town's audit from last year.  Back in late October...More >>
    Over a month ago KPLC  told you about audit issues happening in the town of Fenton.  Mayor Eddie Alfred's payroll records for last year showed he was overpaid over $12,000.  Tuesday night the village held their city council meeting where they reviewed last year's audit.  No comments were coming from Fenton Mayor Eddie Alfred or auditor Coy Vincent.  Tuesday night Fenton city council met to review the town's audit from last year.  Back in late October...More >>

  • BREAKING: Democrat Doug Jones wins U.S. Senate Special Election in Alabama

    U.S. Senate Special Election: Election Results

    Get up to the minute results for the U.S. Senate Special Election.

    More >>

    Get up to the minute results for the U.S. Senate Special Election.

    More >>

  • What happens if the FCC repeals Net Neutrality?

    What happens if the FCC repeals Net Neutrality?

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 8:34 PM EST2017-12-13 01:34:29 GMT

    Where would we be without the Internet? Your access to information takes seconds Soon, things might change. The FCC announced, last week, a final proposal that would do away with net neutrality. That's coming to vote this Thursday. If this debated regulation is repealed, it may mean goodbye to open Internet, and hello to paying more in services or even a slower Internet speed. Let's break it down. Net neutrality, what is it? It’s a basic principle that prohibits internet p...

    More >>

    Where would we be without the Internet? Your access to information takes seconds Soon, things might change. The FCC announced, last week, a final proposal that would do away with net neutrality. That's coming to vote this Thursday. If this debated regulation is repealed, it may mean goodbye to open Internet, and hello to paying more in services or even a slower Internet speed. Let's break it down. Net neutrality, what is it? It’s a basic principle that prohibits internet p...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly