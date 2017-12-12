WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Smoke alarm safety

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Starting in the new year, the Pentagon will allow transgender people to enlist in the military despite President Trump's opposition.

As the Medicaid contract controversy escalates, a state lawmaker is defending why he and some other Republicans pushed back against Governor John Bel Edwards.

A Louisiana man is the first person to go to prison under the state's new cyberstalking laws.

During a house fire, every second count so, in an effort to reduce the number of house fires across the area, the Red Cross is teaming up with local fire departments to install free smoke alarms.

The holidays are quickly approaching and some of you may have pets on the top of your wishlists. We will tell you what you need to know before you take on the responsibility of owning a pet.

Plus, this is the last week we are accepting donations for KPLC's Community Christmas and Salvation Army Angel Tree.

And why would the Coast Guard, Catholic Charities and some realtors with Moffett, Latter and Blum be collaborating on a project? Well, no doubt, it's the spirit of the season.

In weather, a reinforcing cold front moving through the area early this morning will result in a continued drop in temperatures into the 40s through sunrise with north winds picking up between 10 and 15 mph through the first half of the day. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.