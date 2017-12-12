Red Cross offering SWLA free smoke alarms

During a house fire, every second counts so, in an effort to reduce the number of house fires across the area, the Red Cross is teaming up with local fire departments to install free smoke alarms.

It’s all part of its national 'Home Fire Campaign' in an effort to make sure every resident across Southwest Louisiana has a working smoke alarm.

Red Cross says its goal is to reduce death and injury from house fires by 25 percent by 2020.

Because during a house fire, every second counts; especially during the winter season.

Close to one-thousand people die in house fires each year, according to the U.S. Fire Administration which adds that the risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.

To receive your free smoke alarm, call (337) 656-0835 or stop by the main office located at 3512 Kirkman St. in Lake Charles.

For more information, click HERE or HERE.

