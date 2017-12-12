Red Cross offering SWLA free smoke alarms - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Red Cross offering SWLA free smoke alarms

(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

During a house fire, every second counts so, in an effort to reduce the number of house fires across the area, the Red Cross is teaming up with local fire departments to install free smoke alarms.

It’s all part of its national 'Home Fire Campaign' in an effort to make sure every resident across Southwest Louisiana has a working smoke alarm.

Red Cross says its goal is to reduce death and injury from house fires by 25 percent by 2020.

Because during a house fire, every second counts; especially during the winter season.

Close to one-thousand people die in house fires each year, according to the U.S. Fire Administration which adds that the risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.

To receive your free smoke alarm, call (337) 656-0835 or stop by the main office located at 3512 Kirkman St. in Lake Charles.

For more information, click HERE or HERE

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Smoke alarm safety

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Smoke alarm safety

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:35 AM EST2017-12-12 10:35:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

  • Red Cross offering SWLA free smoke alarms

    Red Cross offering SWLA free smoke alarms

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:29 AM EST2017-12-12 10:29:35 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    During a house fire, every second counts so, in an effort to reduce the number of house fires across the area, the Red Cross is teaming up with local fire departments to install free smoke alarms. It’s all part of its national 'Home Fire Campaign' in an effort to make sure every resident across Southwest Louisiana has a working smoke alarm. Red Cross says its goal is to reduce death and injury from house fires by 25 percent by 2020. Because during a house fire, every second c...More >>
    During a house fire, every second counts so, in an effort to reduce the number of house fires across the area, the Red Cross is teaming up with local fire departments to install free smoke alarms. It’s all part of its national 'Home Fire Campaign' in an effort to make sure every resident across Southwest Louisiana has a working smoke alarm. Red Cross says its goal is to reduce death and injury from house fires by 25 percent by 2020. Because during a house fire, every second c...More >>

  • Support group for SWLA caregivers offers chance to learn and grow

    Support group for SWLA caregivers offers chance to learn and grow

    Monday, December 11 2017 11:59 PM EST2017-12-12 04:59:55 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    It might be one of the most under appreciated jobs: caring for a loved one at the end of life.  Sherry Livingston's parents are 85 and 82. They're suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia. "It's a privilege to be able to walk with them in the last days of their journey," said Livingston. "But, it's taken a toll." Livingston said she spends hours every day caring for the basic necessities of her parents. "Seeing them go downhill, they're not the people ...

    More >>

    It might be one of the most under appreciated jobs: caring for a loved one at the end of life.  Sherry Livingston's parents are 85 and 82. They're suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia. "It's a privilege to be able to walk with them in the last days of their journey," said Livingston. "But, it's taken a toll." Livingston said she spends hours every day caring for the basic necessities of her parents. "Seeing them go downhill, they're not the people ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly