FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler today; light freeze for some tonight

A reinforcing cold front moving through the area early this morning will result in a continued drop in temperatures into the 40s through sunrise with north winds picking up between 10 and 15 mph through the first half of the day.

This frontal passage will be a dry one with nothing but plenty of sunshine in store through the day which will allow temperatures to rebound into the lower 60s this afternoon but quickly drop once the sun sets. We’ll fall into the 40s by 7:00 p.m. and continue to fall into the upper 30s by midnight with lows just above the freezing mark along I-10 and at the freezing mark north of I-10 by sunrise Wednesday.

Make sure to take precautions with outdoor plants and give your pets a warm place to sleep tonight as a light freeze is likely with a widespread frost elsewhere across Southwest Louisiana in spots near or even just above 32 degrees.

Wednesday looks to be another sunny and seasonably cool day with afternoon highs around 60s but onshore winds return Wednesday night which means temperatures at night should average about 10 degrees warmer with lows in the 40s and highs on Thursday back up to near 70 ahead of yet another cool front.

As is the case today, Thursday’s front moves through without rain but drops temperatures again Friday back into the 50s for afternoon highs and lows again back down to near freezing for some spots Saturday morning.

A bigger surge of moisture ahead of yet another front brings the chance of showers back to the forecast by Sunday with highs back up to near 70 by the end of the weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry