Christmas spirit brings agencies together for families in need

Why would the Coast Guard, Catholic Charities and some realtors with Moffett, Latter and Blum be collaborating on a project? Well, no doubt, it's the spirit of the season.

In a warehouse, removed from the hustle and bustle of their usual work the agencies come.

They are making Christmas for families ... not people who have asked for help, but those others have seen need help.

It's a labor of love for Blanche Landry with Catholic Charities.

"I get wish lists from our individuals, and I get people to adopt them. They buy Christmas gifts for them, and then we have a few days of chaotic present wrapping. I'm always just amazed at the generosity," she said.

They found one family of ten who needs beds this year.

"We hooked them up with some donors who were actually providing ten beds, ten sets of bedding, food for this family," said Landry.

Realtor Lu Creager volunteers for all three groups; she says it's rewarding.

"We're helping over 175 seniors and children and then we have 22 Chennault veterans that we are helping. We look forward to it every year. It's our big community drive that we like to do. We love to come in here and help wrap the presents, sort the presents. The guys deliver the presents and the reactions are precious," she said/

And members of the coast guard, well who says men can't wrap presents.

Chief Ian Johnson says they enjoy giving back.

"We just like to participate in the community to ensure that we can help out where we can because it's part of our community, helping out with some of the families that may be less fortunate that may have incurred multiple difficulties throughout the year," he said.

And they look forward to seeing the smiles and tears that often result when Christmas wishes come true.

The families identified are also helped at other times during the year.

Anyone who wants to participate may call Catholic Charities.

