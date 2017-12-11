"Revenge porn" victim speaks out after ex-husband is convicted

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
It might be one of the most under appreciated jobs: caring for a loved one at the end of life. Sherry Livingston's parents are 85 and 82. They're suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia. "It's a privilege to be able to walk with them in the last days of their journey," said Livingston. "But, it's taken a toll." Livingston said she spends hours every day caring for the basic necessities of her parents. "Seeing them go downhill, they're not the people ...
A Louisiana man is headed for prison under a new law aimed at fighting cyberstalking and his target is speaking out. A judge sentenced 39-year-old Wesley Ballew of Ruston to two years in prison and three years of supervised release, as well as $7,500 in reparations. Prosecutors say he posted nude pictures of a woman on various websites. Ballew is the first person convicted in the state under the new cyberstalking law enacted in 2015. The victim is now speaking out in hopes she can...
why would the coast guard, catholic charities and some realtors with Moffett, latter and BLum be collaborating on a project. well, KPLC'S Theresa Schmidt reports it has to do with the spirit of the season. here removed from the hustle and bustle of their usual work come the coast guard, catholic charities and realtors with Moffett, latter and Blum. they are making Christmas for families ... not people who have asked for help, but those others have seen need help.
