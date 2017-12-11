FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures staying in check this week with little to no chance of rain

Tonight, skies will be clear and we will have little to no chance for rain. It will not be as cold tonight. Temperatures will still get down to the 40s for Southwest Louisiana, so we should not see any freezing temperatures. If you head out tonight, you will still need to grab a light jacket.

As we go through this week, the weather will be nothing less than perfect! We will have lots of sunshine and little to no chance for rain. We are on a gradual warming trend, so we should not have any more freezing temperatures overnight. Oakdale might be the only place as an exception.

Tuesday will be a little cooler than our Monday, thanks to a weak cold front. This will come through on the early morning, but will not bring any rain. We may see a few clouds for a while, but those will quickly clear out. Highs on Tuesday are 59 degrees. Overnight we will cool to the 30s again. North of I-10 will likely see the lower 30s and could get into the freezing temperatures.

Wednesday will also be a nice day to get outside with more sunshine and little to no chance for rain. Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s for the high. Overnight we will only cool down to the mid 40s, due to the winds turning back to the south, and temporarily increasing our humidity.

Thursday will be another warm day in the mid 60s, before another cold front comes through overnight and keeps temperatures cool on Friday. We will have mostly sunny skies both of these days, but none should bring any rain. It will be a nice time to get outside!

The rain chances are still low as of now for the weekend. Saturday now has little to no chance for rain and Sunday remains at only 30%. We could see a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. Overall, it will not be a lot of rain. This will not cool temperatures down either. Highs in the afternoon will continue to rise, and by Sunday next weekend, we will be back in the lower 70s.

Monday and Tuesday next week will have partly cloudy skies and a 10% chance for rain. The winds will remain out of the south, bringing in extra moisture out of the Gulf. Therefore, we do have the chance to have a few pop up showers. Temperatures will still be warm. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 70s.

