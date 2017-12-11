McNeese marching band preparing to perform in London - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese marching band preparing to perform in London

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Members of McNeese State University's marching band, Pride of McNeese, are preparing to make the trip across the pond. That's because the McNeese Marching Band was invited to perform in London's 2018 New Year's Day Parade in 2016. A group of about 127 band members and Cowgirl kickers will be departing from a Houston airport on Dec. 28 for the parade and festival.  

Excitement is in the air, according to Dr. Jay Jacobs, director of bands at McNeese. “This is a tremendous educational opportunity for our students to travel abroad and see London,” said Jacobs. “This is a great honor to represent McNeese State University, the city of Lake Charles, the state of Louisiana and the United States on an international level.” 

For the parade’s finale performance, the Pride of McNeese band will perform a new piece for the audience in the grandstands. The band will also perform in an outdoor concert that will include various pieces from this season’s halftime shows at Trafalgar Square on Dec. 30.

Participation in the London New Year’s Day Parade and Festival is by invitation only. This year, 16 American bands were invited and McNeese is one of only two university marching bands participating.

You can watch the parade live HERE from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Christmas spirit brings agencies together for families in need

    Christmas spirit brings agencies together for families in need

    Monday, December 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-12-12 01:10:06 GMT

    why would the coast guard, catholic charities and some realtors with Moffett, latter and BLum be collaborating on a project.    well, KPLC'S Theresa Schmidt reports it has to do with the spirit of the season. here removed from the hustle and bustle of their usual work come the coast guard, catholic charities and realtors with Moffett, latter and Blum. they are making Christmas for families ... not people who have asked for help, but those others have seen need help. &nbs...

    More >>

    why would the coast guard, catholic charities and some realtors with Moffett, latter and BLum be collaborating on a project.    well, KPLC'S Theresa Schmidt reports it has to do with the spirit of the season. here removed from the hustle and bustle of their usual work come the coast guard, catholic charities and realtors with Moffett, latter and Blum. they are making Christmas for families ... not people who have asked for help, but those others have seen need help. &nbs...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Christmas activities

    Southwest Louisiana Christmas activities

    Monday, December 11 2017 6:06 PM EST2017-12-11 23:06:44 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)

    The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the area

    More >>

    The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the area

    More >>

  • McNeese marching band preparing to perform in London

    McNeese marching band preparing to perform in London

    Monday, December 11 2017 5:58 PM EST2017-12-11 22:58:42 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Members of McNeese State University's marching band, Pride of McNeese, are preparing to make the trip across the pond. That's because the McNeese Marching Band was invited to perform in London's 2018 New Year's Day Parade in 2016. A group of about 127 band members and Cowgirl kickers will be departing from a Houston airport on Dec. 28 for the parade and festival.   Excitement is in the air, according to Dr. Jay Jacobs, director of bands at McNeese. “This is ...

    More >>

    Members of McNeese State University's marching band, Pride of McNeese, are preparing to make the trip across the pond. That's because the McNeese Marching Band was invited to perform in London's 2018 New Year's Day Parade in 2016. A group of about 127 band members and Cowgirl kickers will be departing from a Houston airport on Dec. 28 for the parade and festival.   Excitement is in the air, according to Dr. Jay Jacobs, director of bands at McNeese. “This is ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly