McNeese marching band preparing to perform in London

Members of McNeese State University's marching band, Pride of McNeese, are preparing to make the trip across the pond. That's because the McNeese Marching Band was invited to perform in London's 2018 New Year's Day Parade in 2016. A group of about 127 band members and Cowgirl kickers will be departing from a Houston airport on Dec. 28 for the parade and festival.

Excitement is in the air, according to Dr. Jay Jacobs, director of bands at McNeese. “This is a tremendous educational opportunity for our students to travel abroad and see London,” said Jacobs. “This is a great honor to represent McNeese State University, the city of Lake Charles, the state of Louisiana and the United States on an international level.”

For the parade’s finale performance, the Pride of McNeese band will perform a new piece for the audience in the grandstands. The band will also perform in an outdoor concert that will include various pieces from this season’s halftime shows at Trafalgar Square on Dec. 30.

Participation in the London New Year’s Day Parade and Festival is by invitation only. This year, 16 American bands were invited and McNeese is one of only two university marching bands participating.

You can watch the parade live HERE from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.

