Barbe alum Trey Quinn earns First-Team All-America Honors from PFF

SMU wide receiver Trey Quinn earned first-team All-America accolades from Pro Football Focus the organization announced this week.


 
First-team All-Conference selection Quinn was named to Pro Football Focus' All-American first-team offense. One of three wide receivers to earn the honor, Quinn was also a semifinalist for both the Biletnikoff Award and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.
 
Quinn leads the nation in receptions per game (8.8), and has posted two of the three top-reception performances in the FBS this season with 17 catches at Houston and at Cincinnati. He also became the only player this century to register 15+ catches in three straight games.
 
The Mustangs face Louisiana Tech in the DXL Frisco Bowl on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

