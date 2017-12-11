Barbe alum Trey Quinn earns First-Team All-America Honors from PFF

By: http://smumustangs.com

SMU wide receiver Trey Quinn earned first-team All-America accolades from Pro Football Focus the organization announced this week.

Last week, we unveiled our 2017 All-American teams. Headlined by the 2017 Heisman Trophy Winner - here's the PFF First Team Offense, in case you missed it. pic.twitter.com/TbjtEQAqcU — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 11, 2017





First-team All-Conference selection Quinn was named to Pro Football Focus' All-American first-team offense. One of three wide receivers to earn the honor, Quinn was also a semifinalist for both the Biletnikoff Award and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.



Quinn leads the nation in receptions per game (8.8), and has posted two of the three top-reception performances in the FBS this season with 17 catches at Houston and at Cincinnati. He also became the only player this century to register 15+ catches in three straight games.



The Mustangs face Louisiana Tech in the DXL Frisco Bowl on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

No WR was more efficient from the slot this season than SMU's Trey Quinn. pic.twitter.com/lQLQAhzkvy — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 1, 2017

