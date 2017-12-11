10 things you should know before adopting a pet - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

10 things you should know before adopting a pet

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
(KPLC) -

What do you need to know before you take on the responsibility of owning a pet? Non-profit website adoptapet.com has put together a list of 10 things to consider before you adopt.

  • 1. When you adopt, you need to make a real commitment to care for your pet for its entire life, no matter what that entails, just as you would with a child.
  • 2. Be prepared for a pet to affect other parts of your life for as long as you have the pet (can be up to 15 years for a dog and 20 years for cat). Your pet’s well-being will have to be considered in all kinds of decisions, including travel, social life, relocating to a new home, adopting other pets, having children, etc.
  • 3. Verify in advance that you’re allowed to keep a pet where you live, especially if you rent or belong to a homeowners’ association.
  • 4. Make any necessary modifications to your yard and fence, if you have one, to provide for your pet’s safety and to prevent your pet from escaping.
  • 5. Never give a pet as a gift.
  • 6. Choose a pet appropriate to your living situation and lifestyle. Figure out what size, age, and energy-level pet is most appropriate for you.
  • 7. Never adopt a pet on a whim or because you feel it’s love-at-first-sight. Do your research and carefully consider all the aspects and implications of adopting before you make a decision.
  • 8. If you’re adopting a pet for your kids, understand that the responsibility is yours. Kids, by their nature, often tire of things that were once new and exciting, and this includes their pets. You will most likely end up being the one who provides most of the pet’s care.
  • 9. Plan for a several-week adjustment period during which there will be challenges.
  • 10. Provide sufficient exercise and stimulation. (Walk dogs according to individual need, provide playtime and appropriate toys for both dogs and cats, spend time just petting and talking to your pet, include pet in family activities).

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana Christmas activities

    Southwest Louisiana Christmas activities

    Monday, December 11 2017 6:06 PM EST2017-12-11 23:06:44 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)

    The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the area

    More >>

    The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the area

    More >>

  • McNeese marching band preparing to perform in London

    McNeese marching band preparing to perform in London

    Monday, December 11 2017 5:58 PM EST2017-12-11 22:58:42 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Members of McNeese State University's marching band, Pride of McNeese, are preparing to make the trip across the pond. That's because the McNeese Marching Band was invited to perform in London's 2018 New Year's Day Parade in 2016. A group of about 127 band members and Cowgirl kickers will be departing from a Houston airport on Dec. 28 for the parade and festival.   Excitement is in the air, according to Dr. Jay Jacobs, director of bands at McNeese. “This is ...

    More >>

    Members of McNeese State University's marching band, Pride of McNeese, are preparing to make the trip across the pond. That's because the McNeese Marching Band was invited to perform in London's 2018 New Year's Day Parade in 2016. A group of about 127 band members and Cowgirl kickers will be departing from a Houston airport on Dec. 28 for the parade and festival.   Excitement is in the air, according to Dr. Jay Jacobs, director of bands at McNeese. “This is ...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures staying in check this week with little to no chance of rain

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures staying in check this week with little to no chance of rain

    Monday, December 11 2017 4:41 PM EST2017-12-11 21:41:59 GMT
    More great weather this weekMore great weather this week

    Tonight, skies will be clear and we will have little to no chance for rain. It will not be as cold tonight. Temperatures will still get down to the 40s for Southwest Louisiana, so we should not see any freezing temperatures. If you head out tonight, you will still need to grab a light jacket. As we go through this week, the weather will be nothing less than perfect! We will have lots of sunshine and little to no chance for rain. We are on a gradual warming trend.

    More >>

    Tonight, skies will be clear and we will have little to no chance for rain. It will not be as cold tonight. Temperatures will still get down to the 40s for Southwest Louisiana, so we should not see any freezing temperatures. If you head out tonight, you will still need to grab a light jacket. As we go through this week, the weather will be nothing less than perfect! We will have lots of sunshine and little to no chance for rain. We are on a gradual warming trend.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly