10 things you should know before adopting a pet

Tonight, skies will be clear and we will have little to no chance for rain. It will not be as cold tonight. Temperatures will still get down to the 40s for Southwest Louisiana, so we should not see any freezing temperatures. If you head out tonight, you will still need to grab a light jacket. As we go through this week, the weather will be nothing less than perfect! We will have lots of sunshine and little to no chance for rain. We are on a gradual warming trend.