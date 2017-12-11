FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Series of fronts keep temperatures cool this week

After wet and cold weather for the past several days our weather began to improve over the weekend with a steady warmup through the day today as winds turn southwesterly. Lots of sunshine will help boost afternoon high temperatures up to around 70 degrees. Make sure to dress in layers and wear a short sleeve shirt under the jacket today.

By this evening, temperatures will begin to quickly fall back into the 50s with lows into the middle 40s overnight. A dry cold front will move through early in the day Tuesday which will increase northerly winds and push in cooler air that will arrive throughout the day tomorrow. This will keep temperatures a bit cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 50s tomorrow.

Sunny and cool weather will linger through Wednesday with another day of highs in the 50s although a briefly warmer day returns Thursday with highs back into the 60s. Our progressive pattern of fronts continues with another dry frontal passage scheduled for Thursday. This will drop temperatures again for Friday with highs back down into the 50s.

The weekend looks to bring our next rain chances with the return of Gulf moisture Saturday and Sunday ahead of yet another front. Showers look to be likely by Sunday as a trough of low pressure moves across the Gulf ahead of front that drops temperatures slightly again for next week.

