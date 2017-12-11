WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Local motorcycle club wants to make a difference this Christmas

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Local motorcycle club wants to make - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
'Well Connected Riderz' gather for a group photo during donation drive in 2015. (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) 'Well Connected Riderz' gather for a group photo during donation drive in 2015. (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

One Lake Area motorcycle club wants to make a difference this Christmas for the seventh year in a row.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    Monday, December 11 2017 6:55 AM EST2017-12-11 11:55:11 GMT
    'Well Connected Riderz' gather for a group photo during donation drive in 2015. (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)'Well Connected Riderz' gather for a group photo during donation drive in 2015. (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    Monday, December 11 2017 5:12 AM EST2017-12-11 10:12:25 GMT
    'Well Connected Riderz' gather for a group photo during donation drive in 2015 (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)'Well Connected Riderz' gather for a group photo during donation drive in 2015 (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
    One Lake Area motorcycle club wants to make a difference this Christmas for the seventh year in a row. ‘Well Connected Riderz’ will be collecting donations Saturday, Dec. 16, from noon until midnight at the Kmart parking lot located at 4070 Ryan St in Lake Charles for its 7th annual ‘Camp for a Cause.’ All donations collected will go to Oasis a Safe Haven for Survivors of Domestic and Sexual Violence to benefit the women and children currently staying at the ...More >>
    Sunday, December 10 2017 9:43 PM EST2017-12-11 02:43:14 GMT
