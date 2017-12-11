WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Local motorcycle club wants to make a difference this Christmas

'Well Connected Riderz' gather for a group photo during donation drive in 2015. (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A man is facing charges this morning after turning himself in following a hit-and-run that killed a Lafayette woman.

Former Governor Kathleen Blanco reveals she's fighting a rare form of cancer that's now spread to her liver.

More than 500 FEMA mobile homes used in Louisiana after last year's flooding have been moved to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Federal appeals court judges will hear arguments in February on a Louisiana law aimed at establishing a minimum age of 21 for exotic dancers.

There's a lot more than just tall buildings in the skyline of an older city. In New Orleans, a sidewalk stroll can give you a window into the City's past. Dave McNamara takes a walk downtown in the Heart of Louisiana.

One Lake Area motorcycle club wants to make a difference this Christmas for the seventh year in a row.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, wet and overcast conditions during August have put a damper on what started out as an excellent pecan crop this year.

And wildfires continue to burn in Southern California forcing people from their homes and scorching hundreds of thousands of acres.

In weather, Monday will be one of the warmest days this week, reaching the mid to upper 60s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.