Lake Area motorcycle club to host donation drive for women's shelter

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Snowmen in SWLA? Not likely, not often, but they emerged this morning. As two to three inches of snow fell throughout the area, many took the rare opportunity to build a snowman.More >>
Snowmen in SWLA? Not likely, not often, but they emerged this morning. As two to three inches of snow fell throughout the area, many took the rare opportunity to build a snowman.More >>
Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of stealing ATVs in Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes, authorities say. On Nov. 26, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a stolen Honda ATV. Patrol deputies, with the assistance of the Welsh Police Department, located the ATV in Welsh, said Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, JDSO spokesman.More >>
Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of stealing ATVs in Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes, authorities say. On Nov. 26, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a stolen Honda ATV. Patrol deputies, with the assistance of the Welsh Police Department, located the ATV in Welsh, said Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, JDSO spokesman.More >>
McNeese University's campus is getting a little lighter next semester. Saturday morning the university held its graduation ceremony for 577 students. It's the sound every college kid can't wait to hear, "The Graduation March." Over 500 students gathered inside Burton Coliseum to receive that special piece of paper.More >>
McNeese University's campus is getting a little lighter next semester. Saturday morning the university held its graduation ceremony for 577 students. It's the sound every college kid can't wait to hear, "The Graduation March." Over 500 students gathered inside Burton Coliseum to receive that special piece of paper.More >>