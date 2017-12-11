Lake Area motorcycle club to host donation drive for women's she - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Area motorcycle club to host donation drive for women's shelter

'Well Connected Riderz' gather for a group photo during donation drive in 2015 (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) 'Well Connected Riderz' gather for a group photo during donation drive in 2015 (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

One Lake Area motorcycle club wants to make a difference this Christmas for the seventh year in a row.

‘Well Connected Riderz’ will be collecting donations Saturday, Dec. 16, from noon until midnight at the Kmart parking lot located at 4070 Ryan St in Lake Charles for its 7th annual ‘Camp for a Cause.’

All donations collected will go to Oasis a Safe Haven for Survivors of Domestic and Sexual Violence to benefit the women and children currently staying at the shelter.

The club will be accepting donations of clothes, toys and canned goods for the women and children.

For more information call 337-912-8274.

