FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weather throughout this week

Tonight, skies will be clear and we will have little to no chance for rain. It will not be as cold tonight. Temperatures will still get down to the 30s for Southwest Louisiana, but we should not see any freezing temperatures. If you head out tonight, you will still need to grab a coat.

As we go through this week, the weather will be nothing less than perfect! We will have lots of sunshine and little to no chance for rain. We are on a gradual warming trend, so we should not have any more freezing temperatures overnight.

Monday will be one of the warmest day, reaching the mid to upper 60s. Then we will have a weak cold front push through and we will cool down a few degrees for our Tuesday. This front will not bring any rain, and barely any clouds, so we will be able to go outside without any worry about the weather!

Thursday will be another warm day in the mid 60s, before another cold front comes through overnight and keeps temperatures cool on Friday. We will have mostly sunny skies both of these days, but none should bring any rain.

The rain chances are still low as of now for the weekend. Saturday now has little to no chance for rain and Sunday remains at only 30%. We could see a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. Overall, it will not be a lot of rain. This will not cool temperatures down either. Highs in the afternoon will continue to rise, and by Sunday next weekend, we will be back in the lower 70s.

Monday and Tuesday next week will have partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for rain. The winds will remain out of the south, bringing in extra moisture out of the Gulf. Therefore, we could see a few pop up showers. Temperatures will still be warm. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 70s.

