Texas man struck and killed on La. 12 overnight

A Texas man is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning while walking on La. 12 in Starks.

At 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on La. 12 near Old River Road, about 4.5 miles east of the Texas state line, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.

The initial investigation revealed that a male, later identified as 60-year-old Saul Zamarripa Ramirez of Ennis, Texas, was struck by a 2006 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck as he walked in the westbound lane.

Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office, said Anderson.

The driver of the pickup, Lee Kerr Jr., of Nederland, Texas, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Kerr voluntarily submitted to a breath test. He showed no alcohol in his system, and he showed no signs of impairment.

Impairment on the part of Ramirez is currently unknown. A toxicology sample was obtained from Ramirez for analysis and the crash remains under investigation, said Anderson.

At the time of the crash, Ramirez was wearing dark-colored clothing while walking in the road.

Nearly 70 percent of pedestrian fatalities occur at night, said Anderson; pedestrians are encouraged to walk facing traffic, use a sidewalk or highway shoulder when available, wear light-colored clothing with reflective materials, and to carry a flashlight at night.

Troop D has investigated 25 fatal crashes, resulting in 34 deaths so far this year. Ramirez is the fifth pedestrian to die in a crash investigated by Troop D in Calcasieu this year, said Anderson.

