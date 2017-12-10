3 Welsh teens accused of stealing ATVs - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

3 Welsh teens accused of stealing ATVs

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
Jaquon Pitre (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) Jaquon Pitre (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
Brennan Hebert (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) Brennan Hebert (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
Kearyck Achane (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) Kearyck Achane (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of stealing ATVs in Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes, authorities say.

On Nov. 26, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a stolen Honda ATV. Patrol deputies, with the assistance of the Welsh Police Department, located the ATV in Welsh, said Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, JDSO spokesman.

A Welsh Police officer had stopped Jaquon Pitre, 17, of Welsh, on the Honda ATV a short time before the ATV had been reportedly stolen. Pitre was located and arrested on the charge of theft of a motor vehicle on Nov. 26, without incident, and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail.

As authorities recovered the Honda ATV, another ATV was located and later identified as being stolen from Calcasieu Parish, said Cormier.

JDSO detectives learned that the stolen ATV from Calcasieu was used to steal the Honda ATV in Jeff Davis. The investigation showed that Pitre, along with Brennan Hebert, 17, of Welsh, and Kearyck Achane, 17, of Welsh, were involved in the ATV theft in Jeff Davis.

Hebert and Achane were arrested without incident on Dec. 2, and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail.

Hebert was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things and obstruction of justice. Bond was set at $10,000. Hebert was released on his own recognizance on Dec. 5.

Achane also was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things and obstruction of justice, and his bond also was set at $10,000. He was released on his own recognizance on Dec. 5.

Pitre was released on his own recognizance on Nov. 27.

Both vehicles have been released to the owners, said Cormier.

