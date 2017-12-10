TRAFFIC: All lanes of I-10 WB open at bridge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: All lanes of I-10 WB open at bridge

By KPLC Digital Staff
Calcasieu River Bridge accident (Source: Google) Calcasieu River Bridge accident (Source: Google)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

All lanes of I-10 are now open at the Calcasieu River Bridge, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.

The Lake Charles Police Department had urged drivers to avoid I-10 westbound at the bridge due to a vehicle accident there Sunday morning.

