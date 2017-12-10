TRAFFIC: All lanes of I-10 WB open at bridge

A Texas man is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning while walking on La. 12 in Starks. At 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on La. 12 near Old River Road, about 4.5 miles east of the Texas state line, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
A Texas man is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning while walking on La. 12 in Starks. At 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on La. 12 near Old River Road, about 4.5 miles east of the Texas state line, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-10 westbound at the Calcasieu River Bridge for the next hour due to a vehicle accident at the base of the bridge, as of 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-10 westbound at the Calcasieu River Bridge for the next hour due to a vehicle accident at the base of the bridge, as of 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the areaMore >>
The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the areaMore >>
McNeese University's campus is getting a little lighter next semester. Saturday morning the university held its graduation ceremony for 577 students. It's the sound every college kid can't wait to hear, "The Graduation March." Over 500 students gathered inside Burton Coliseum to receive that special piece of paper.More >>
McNeese University's campus is getting a little lighter next semester. Saturday morning the university held its graduation ceremony for 577 students. It's the sound every college kid can't wait to hear, "The Graduation March." Over 500 students gathered inside Burton Coliseum to receive that special piece of paper.More >>
Santa will visit Billy Navarre locations in Lake Charles and Sulphur Saturday evening as part of Billy Navarre's "The Magic Sleigh Wash." From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, Santa will be there handing out cookies to children after their parents take them through a car wash decorated as a Christmas wonderland.More >>
Santa will visit Billy Navarre locations in Lake Charles and Sulphur Saturday evening as part of Billy Navarre's "The Magic Sleigh Wash." From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, Santa will be there handing out cookies to children after their parents take them through a car wash decorated as a Christmas wonderland.More >>