Over 500 graduate McNeese State University Saturday

McNeese University's campus is getting a little lighter next semester. Saturday morning the university held it's graduation ceremony for 577 students. It's the sound every college kid can't wait to hear, the graduation march. Over 500 students gathered inside Burton Coliseum to receive that special piece of paper. And family and friends couldn't help but gush in pride as they watched their love ones finally get their degree. So what's next for ...More >>
Santa will visit Billy Navarre locations in Lake Charles and Sulphur Saturday evening as part of Billy Navarre's "The Magic Sleigh Wash." From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, Santa will be there handing out cookies to children after their parents take them through a car wash decorated as a Christmas wonderland.More >>
A DeRidder man is accused of burglarizing a DeRidder church. Michael Paul Hoskey, 42, was arrested as he left the motel with some of the stolen items from the church, said Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy, DeRidder Police Department spokesman. DeRidder police received a call about a church burglary at 8 a.m. today, Rudy said. Hoskey was identified through surveillance photos and located at the motel. Hoskey also had synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He is charged with simpl...More >>
A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of two Covington residents, according to Dustin Dwight with Louisiana State Police. Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle traveling on I-10 that was driven by Dujuan Johnson, 36, of Covington. During the stop, deputies found about $72,600 on Johnson. He was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center for money laundering. The Combined Anti-drug Team along with authorities from the St. Tammany Parish S...More >>
A registered sex offender in Jeff Davis Parish is accused of exposing himself in his yard as cars passed by. The Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office received two separate complaints on Nov. 30 about William Amy, 70, of Welsh, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier. The first report was that Amy was naked in his yard on La. 99 on Nov. 30 and made an obscene gesture as a driver passed by. The driver said her juvenile daughter was in the vehicle. Another woman made a complain that on Nov. 29,&...More >>
