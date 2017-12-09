Sports Person of the Week - Eddie Michalko

"I was done, I was happy with where I was,” Eddie Michalko said. “I spent 33 years in Louisiana."

Eddie Michalko never thought this day would come. Ironically enough, the East Texas Chambers head girls basketball coach hit his 1000th career win last night at Barbe high school - his alma mater.

"It means I had some really good players,” Michalko added.

Throughout his career, Michalko coached at 3 different area schools in Louisiana. Fenton for 4 years, he spent 22 years at Hackberry and then 7 years at Lacassine. After 33 years spent coaching in Louisiana he retired, but sometimes life has other plans for you.

"I got a text from Coach Sutherland at East Chambers and he said are you tired of retirement,” Michalko said. “I said what do you have. So, I went over and looked at it and he told me if I wanted the job it was mine."

Although Michalko is coaching in Texas now, he is still coaching girls' basketball which is what he's always preferred.

"They want to play the game and they want to learn how to play the game,” Michalko added. “When you first start with them they miss ten layups in a row and then they only miss two in a row. It's a lot of fun, I wouldn't trade it for anything."

