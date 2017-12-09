FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns this week helping increase temperatures

Tonight, skies will be clear and we will have little to no chance for rain. It will be another cold night, but not as cold as we had this morning. Temperatures this morning got down to the mid to upper 20s across all of Southwest Louisiana. However, tonight will only go down to the mid to upper 30s. So if you head out tonight, you will still need to grab a coat.

Also with the cold temperatures, keep in mind about any plants or pets. They should still be brought in, despite warmer temperatures overnight. Pipes should not be an issue.

Sunday will be nice with lots of sunshine! Temperatures will get up to the mid 50s for the afternoon high, then will only cool down to the upper 30s overnight. A few places could still have freezing temperatures. Keep the coats with you, because if you are exposed to the cold air long, enough, you could still get sick.

Another cold front is approaching, but this one will be much weaker. It should come through Monday night and will not bring any rain. Before the front arrives, temperatures will warm up to the mid 60s. Then the front will keep the temperatures in check through the rest of the week.

The great weather will continue next week with more sunshine and little to no chance for rain. Temperatures will be a little bit warmer with highs in the mid 60s. So, we will be much closer to the average for this time of the year.

By Friday, we will have more clouds in the afternoon. It will still be a nice day, as I am not expecting any rain. These clouds are just building up ahead of an upper level system that should bring rain over the weekend.

The rain chances are still low as of now for the weekend, at only 30%, We could see a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. Overall, it will not be a lot of rain. This will not cool temperatures down either. Highs in the afternoon will continue to rise, and by Sunday next week, we will be back in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.