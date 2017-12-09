SLIDESHOW: Southwest Louisiana Mugshots

Tonight, skies will be clear and we will have little to no chance for rain. It will be another cold night, but not as cold as we had this morning. Temperatures this morning got down to the mid to upper 20s across all of Southwest Louisiana. However, tonight will only go down to the mid to upper 30s. So if you head out tonight, you will still need to grab a coat. Also with the cold temperatures, keep in mind about any plants or pets.