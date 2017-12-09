Santa visiting Billy Navarre in Lake Charles and Sulphur Saturday

McNeese University's campus is getting a little lighter next semester. Saturday morning the university held it's graduation ceremony for 577 students. It's the sound every college kid can't wait to hear, the graduation march. Over 500 students gathered inside Burton Coliseum to receive that special piece of paper. And family and friends couldn't help but gush in pride as they watched their love ones finally get their degree. So what's next for ...More >>
Tonight, skies will be clear and we will have little to no chance for rain. It will be another cold night, but not as cold as we had this morning. Temperatures this morning got down to the mid to upper 20s across all of Southwest Louisiana. However, tonight will only go down to the mid to upper 30s. So if you head out tonight, you will still need to grab a coat. Also with the cold temperatures, keep in mind about any plants or pets.More >>
Santa will visit Billy Navarre locations in Lake Charles and Sulphur Saturday evening as part of Billy Navarre's "The Magic Sleigh Wash." From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, Santa will be there handing out cookies to children after their parents take them through a car wash decorated as a Christmas wonderland.More >>
A DeRidder man is accused of burglarizing a DeRidder church. Michael Paul Hoskey, 42, was arrested as he left the motel with some of the stolen items from the church, said Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy, DeRidder Police Department spokesman. DeRidder police received a call about a church burglary at 8 a.m. today, Rudy said. Hoskey was identified through surveillance photos and located at the motel. Hoskey also had synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He is charged with simpl...More >>
A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of two Covington residents, according to Dustin Dwight with Louisiana State Police. Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle traveling on I-10 that was driven by Dujuan Johnson, 36, of Covington. During the stop, deputies found about $72,600 on Johnson. He was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center for money laundering. The Combined Anti-drug Team along with authorities from the St. Tammany Parish S...More >>
