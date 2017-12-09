Santa visiting Billy Navarre in Lake Charles and Sulphur Saturday

Santa will visit Billy Navarre locations in Lake Charles and Sulphur Saturday evening as part of Billy Navarre's "The Magic Sleigh Wash."



From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, Santa will be there handing out cookies to children after their parents take them through a car wash decorated as a Christmas wonderland.

Santa will be at both the Lake Charles Billy Navarre Quick Lube & Car Wash location, at 1310 E. College Street, and the Sulphur location at 1620 Beglis Parkway.

