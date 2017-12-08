Sulphur boy helping children this Christmas

Rain or shine, sleet or snow, one Sulphur boy is raising money, all with a sign and some lemonade.

The snow and cold isn't stopping 7-year-old Jaydrian Draper.

If you drive down Beglis Parkway in Sulphur you can't miss him.

With a sign and a few yawns here and there, some might wonder why he's even out there.

"My nana saw the angel tree, and I'm like, 'Let's bless somebody to have Christmas,' " said Jaydrian.

And that's all it took.

"He told me he wanted to do the lemonade stand," said Jaydrian's nana, Debbie Draper. "I just couldn't believe it."

Many don't want the lemonade, they just want to help.

For three weeks, Jaydrian's been standing outside raising money to buy Christmas gifts for children. So far he's raised over $700, and he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Debbie braves the cold right along with him, and couldn't be prouder of her grandson.

"I can't say how blessed I am to have him...that he's thinking about somebody else at the age that he is at," she said.

And for a 7-year-old he's got his routine down to a science.

"I tell them what it's for, and then they start saying, 'Oh I saw you on Facebook,' and then they give me the money," said Jaydrian.

Thanks to a supportive community, and a loving nana, Christmas is coming for those on Salvation Army's Angel Tree, thanks to one determined little boy.

Jaydrian says he plans to be back out on Beglis Parkway in front of Dollar General selling lemonade and collecting donations this weekend.

