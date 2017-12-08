Local youth make the most of snow day

A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of two Covington residents, according to Dustin Dwight with Louisiana State Police. Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle traveling on I-10 that was driven by Dujuan Johnson, 36, of Covington. During the stop, deputies found about $72,600 on Johnson. He was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center for money laundering. The Combined Anti-drug Team along with authorities from the St. Tammany Parish S...More >>
A registered sex offender in Jeff Davis Parish is accused of exposing himself in his yard as cars passed by. The Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office received two separate complaints on Nov. 30 about William Amy, 70, of Welsh, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier. The first report was that Amy was naked in his yard on La. 99 on Nov. 30 and made an obscene gesture as a driver passed by. The driver said her juvenile daughter was in the vehicle. Another woman made a complain that on Nov. 29,&...More >>
The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the areaMore >>
Santa will visit Billy Navarre locations in Lake Charles and Sulphur Saturday evening as part of Billy Navarre's "The Magic Sleigh Wash." From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, Santa will be there handing out cookies to children after their parents take them through a car wash decorated as a Christmas wonderland.More >>
Rain or shine, sleet or snow, one Sulphur boy is raising money all with a sign and some lemonade. The snow and cold isn't stopping 7-year-old Jaydrian Draper. If you drive down Beglis Parkway in Sulphur you can't miss him. With a sign and a few yawns here and there, some might wonder why he's even out there. "My nana saw the angel tree, and I'm like let's bless somebody to have Christmas," said Jaydrian. And that's all it took. "...More >>
