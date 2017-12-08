Village of Elizabeth issues boil advisory

The Village of Elizabeth has issued a boil advisory, effective immediately and lasting until further notice, for water customers living along Hwy 112, south of Elizabeth.

The Village of Elizabeth recommends that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

The Water Supply Providers will rescind the boil advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, Office of Public Health, that additional water samples collected from the Elizabeth water supply system have shown the water to be safe.

