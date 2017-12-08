Boil advisory lifted for La. 112 South Elizabeth

Tonight, skies will be clear and we will have little to no chance for rain. It will be slightly warmer overnight. Winds have shifted back to the south, and that has slightly increased our humidity, and with therefore prevent temperatures from falling tonight. Most of Southwest Louisiana will cool down to the mid 40s, while a couple places may reach the upper 30s. Thursday will be another warm day in the mid to upper 60s, before another cold front comes through overnight.