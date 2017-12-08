Boil advisory lifted for La. 112 South Elizabeth - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil advisory lifted for La. 112 South Elizabeth

By KPLC Digital Staff
ELIZABETH, La. (KPLC) -

The boil advisory issued on Friday, Dec. 8, for water customers living along La. 112, south of Elizabeth has been lifted.

