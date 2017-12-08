Kitten named 'Miracle' rescued from wall - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Kitten named 'Miracle' rescued from wall

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The kitten's name is Miracle. 

Abandoned by his mother, the kitten was trapped in a wall for four days with no food or water. 

The homeowners heard the cries, but were unsure of what to do.

Phyllis Carrier, who was in the home when they first realized the kitten was trapped, called numerous people, from the fire department to local shelters, but no one was able to help.

So, Carrier called Lanier Plumbing. 

Marlene Leger, who answered the call, could hear the kitten crying for help over the phone. 

Leger talked to the company owner, who agreed to go out and asses the situation.

The men had to cut a hole in the wall and convince the frightened kitten to emerge.

Normally, this would cost around $105, but the men decided in the season of giving, the life of the kitten was enough payment for them.

Leger did much more than convince her boss to respond to the call.

In fact, she adopted Miracle, and the kitten is being spoiled by his new family.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

