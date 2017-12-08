SLIDESHOW: Cajun snowmen - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SLIDESHOW: Cajun snowmen

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Viewer photo) (Source: Viewer photo)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Snowmen in SWLA?

Not likely, not often, but they emerged this morning.

As two to three inches of snow fell throughout the area, many took the rare opportunity to build a snowman.

HERE are some of the pics that were sent to us.

