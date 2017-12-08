SNOW DAY: Closures in Southwest Louisiana - All area state offices closed today

Top-seeded Welsh has a chance to win the first football state title in school story when it meets No. 6 St. Helena in the 2A state championship at noon Friday. The Greyhounds (12-1) has been to the state title game twice - in 1989 and 1992 - but have yet to capture their first crown. The St. Helena Hawks are making their second title game appearance, but, like Welsh, are looking for their first state title. The Hawks last reached the title game in 2004. Welsh has yet to win a Sta...