SNOW DAY: Closures in Southwest Louisiana - All area state offices closed today

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Here are the latest snow closures in Southwest Louisiana

  • Lake Charles City Hall - including all non-essential administrative offices and services. Garbage and trash pickup suspended. City Transit services temporarily suspended.
  • Calcasieu Clerk of Court
  • Calcasieu Parish courthouse
  • Calcasieu Public Libraries
  • First Federal bank in 
  • Lake Charles City Court
  • Lake Charles Civic Ballet
  • 14th Judicial District Court
  • 36th Judicial District Court in Beauregard
  • Southwest Louisiana Credit Union in Lake Charles, Sulphur, and Westlake will open at Noon
  • Sulphur City Court
  • State offices closed in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis, Vernon parishes
  • Lake Charles Transit Services temporarily suspended.
  • Westlake City Hall
  • Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority

Send closures to news@kplctv.com.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

