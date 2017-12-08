Power being restored in SWLA

Friday morning's snowfall left about 14,000 customers without power in Southwest Louisiana.

By 12:30 p.m., though, power had been restored to many. About 3,800 Entergy customers in Calcasieu Parish remained without power

Another 245 Beci customers remained without power in Calcasieu, while 725 were without power in Allen and 134 in Beauregard.

Entergy spokesman Chip Arnould said that vegetation and wires were being weighed down, causing the outages.

"Crews are currently working to assess damages and restore power as quickly and safely as possible," Arnould said. "And we are currently pulling in additional contractors to support in this effort."

Arnould said he expects power to be returned to Entergy customers by this evening.

At its peak, just over 11,000 Entergy customers in Calcasieu are without power.

There are also 1,900 Beci customers without power in Calcasieu.

Beci also has 1,100 customers without power in Allen Parish and 700 in Beauregard.

