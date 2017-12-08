Power being restored in SWLA - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Power being restored in SWLA

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Entergy outage map at 7:50 a.m. (Source: Entergy) Entergy outage map at 7:50 a.m. (Source: Entergy)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Friday morning's snowfall left about 14,000 customers without power in Southwest Louisiana.

By 12:30 p.m., though, power had been restored to many. About 3,800 Entergy customers in Calcasieu Parish remained without power

Another 245 Beci customers remained without power in Calcasieu, while 725 were without power in Allen and 134 in Beauregard.

Entergy spokesman Chip Arnould said that vegetation and wires were being weighed down, causing the outages.

"Crews are currently working to assess damages and restore power as quickly and safely as possible," Arnould said. "And we are currently pulling in additional contractors to support in this effort."

Arnould said he expects power to be returned to Entergy customers by this evening.

At its peak, just over 11,000 Entergy customers in Calcasieu are without power.

There are also 1,900 Beci customers without power in Calcasieu.

Beci also has 1,100 customers without power in Allen Parish and 700 in Beauregard.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WELSH IN THE DOME: Greyhounds score four TDs in second quarter to lead 31 at the half

    WELSH IN THE DOME: Greyhounds score four TDs in second quarter to lead 31 at the half

    Friday, December 8 2017 3:44 PM EST2017-12-08 20:44:20 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Top-seeded Welsh has a chance to win the first football state title in school story when it meets No. 6 St. Helena in the 2A state championship at noon Friday. The Greyhounds (12-1) has been to the state title game twice - in 1989 and 1992 - but have yet to capture their first crown. The St. Helena Hawks are making their second title game appearance, but, like Welsh, are looking for their first state title. The Hawks last reached the title game in 2004. Welsh has yet to win a Sta...

    More >>

    Top-seeded Welsh has a chance to win the first football state title in school story when it meets No. 6 St. Helena in the 2A state championship at noon Friday. The Greyhounds (12-1) has been to the state title game twice - in 1989 and 1992 - but have yet to capture their first crown. The St. Helena Hawks are making their second title game appearance, but, like Welsh, are looking for their first state title. The Hawks last reached the title game in 2004. Welsh has yet to win a Sta...

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    It's a snow day! All Southwest Louisiana schools closed today

    It's a snow day! All Southwest Louisiana schools closed today

    Friday, December 8 2017 3:07 PM EST2017-12-08 20:07:49 GMT
    (Source: Viewer photo)(Source: Viewer photo)

    Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis School Board officials have announced that schools will close for the day, due to the snow falling in SWLA. Lake Charles Charter School, Lake Charles College Prep and Southwest LA Charter Academy are closed today due to weather. We will keep you updated as more information comes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis School Board officials have announced that schools will close for the day, due to the snow falling in SWLA. Lake Charles Charter School, Lake Charles College Prep and Southwest LA Charter Academy are closed today due to weather. We will keep you updated as more information comes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • SNOW DAY: Closures in Southwest Louisiana - All area state offices closed today

    SNOW DAY: Closures in Southwest Louisiana - All area state offices closed today

    Friday, December 8 2017 2:37 PM EST2017-12-08 19:37:33 GMT
    (Source: Viewer photo)(Source: Viewer photo)

    Latest snow closures in Southwest Louisiana Lake Charles City Hall - including all non-essential administrative offices and services. Garbage and trash pickup suspended. City Transit services temporarily suspended. All City Services Calcasieu Clerk of Court Calcasieu Public Libraries Lake Charles City Court Lake Charles City Hall Lake Charles Civic Ballet 14th Judicial District Court Southwest Louisiana Credit Union in Lake Charles, Sulphur, and Westlake will open at Noon&n...

    More >>

    Latest snow closures in Southwest Louisiana Lake Charles City Hall - including all non-essential administrative offices and services. Garbage and trash pickup suspended. City Transit services temporarily suspended. All City Services Calcasieu Clerk of Court Calcasieu Public Libraries Lake Charles City Court Lake Charles City Hall Lake Charles Civic Ballet 14th Judicial District Court Southwest Louisiana Credit Union in Lake Charles, Sulphur, and Westlake will open at Noon&n...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly