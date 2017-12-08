It's a snow day! All Southwest Louisiana schools closed today - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

It's a snow day! All Southwest Louisiana schools closed today

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Viewer photo) (Source: Viewer photo)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

It's a snow day in Southwest Louisiana!

All Southwest Louisiana school systems have announced they are closing today.

Officials with the school boards in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis and Vernon have announced that schools will close for the day, due to the snow falling in SWLA.

SOWELA and McNeese will be closed until noon. McNeese is still scheduled to hold commencement rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, and commencement at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Other school closures:

  • All About Me Learning Center
  • Angel Babies Childcare and Development Center in Iowa
  • Avery James School of Cosmetology 
  • Bethel Christian School in Jennings
  • Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School
  • Explore More Childcare
  • First Baptist Christian Academy in Moss Bluff 
  • Glad Tidings Preschool
  • Hamilton Christian School
  • Hayleigh Child Care
  • Kid's World Childcare Learning Center
  • KinderCare Daycare
  • Lake Charles Charter School
  • Lake Charles College Prep
  • Ship's Ahoy Children's Academy
  • Southwest LA Charter Academy
  • Ready Set Grow
  • University Methodist Day School
  • Little Thinkers Learning Campus in Iowa
  • The St. Nicholas Center for Children

We will keep you updated as more information comes available.

