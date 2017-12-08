It's a snow day! All Southwest Louisiana schools closed today

It's a snow day in Southwest Louisiana!

All Southwest Louisiana school systems have announced they are closing today.

Officials with the school boards in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis and Vernon have announced that schools will close for the day, due to the snow falling in SWLA.

SOWELA and McNeese will be closed until noon. McNeese is still scheduled to hold commencement rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, and commencement at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Other school closures:

All About Me Learning Center

Angel Babies Childcare and Development Center in Iowa

Avery James School of Cosmetology

Bethel Christian School in Jennings

Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School

Explore More Childcare

First Baptist Christian Academy in Moss Bluff

Glad Tidings Preschool

Hamilton Christian School

Hayleigh Child Care

Kid's World Childcare Learning Center

KinderCare Daycare

Lake Charles Charter School

Lake Charles College Prep

Ship's Ahoy Children's Academy

Southwest LA Charter Academy

Ready Set Grow

University Methodist Day School

Little Thinkers Learning Campus in Iowa

The St. Nicholas Center for Children

We will keep you updated as more information comes available.

