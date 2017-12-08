TRAFFIC: Signal lights out throughout area due to electrical outages

Electrical outages from today's snowfall are causing traffic lights to fail.

If a traffic light is out, the intersection becomes a four-way stop.

Continue to use caution while driving. Roads are still wet and some snow is still falling.

Louisiana State Police Troop D worked six single-vehicle weather-related crashes this morning, Sgt. James Anderson said.

Number without power in SWLA continues to rise

For the latest on road conditions, visit 511la.org.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.