TRAFFIC: Signal lights out throughout area due to electrical outages

Top-seeded Welsh has a chance to win the first football state title in school story when it meets No. 6 St. Helena in the 2A state championship at noon Friday. The Greyhounds (12-1) has been to the state title game twice - in 1989 and 1992 - but have yet to capture their first crown. The St. Helena Hawks are making their second title game appearance, but, like Welsh, are looking for their first state title. The Hawks last reached the title game in 2004. Welsh has yet to win a Sta...More >>
Top-seeded Welsh has a chance to win the first football state title in school story when it meets No. 6 St. Helena in the 2A state championship at noon Friday. The Greyhounds (12-1) has been to the state title game twice - in 1989 and 1992 - but have yet to capture their first crown. The St. Helena Hawks are making their second title game appearance, but, like Welsh, are looking for their first state title. The Hawks last reached the title game in 2004. Welsh has yet to win a Sta...More >>
Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis School Board officials have announced that schools will close for the day, due to the snow falling in SWLA. Lake Charles Charter School, Lake Charles College Prep and Southwest LA Charter Academy are closed today due to weather. We will keep you updated as more information comes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis School Board officials have announced that schools will close for the day, due to the snow falling in SWLA. Lake Charles Charter School, Lake Charles College Prep and Southwest LA Charter Academy are closed today due to weather. We will keep you updated as more information comes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Latest snow closures in Southwest Louisiana Lake Charles City Hall - including all non-essential administrative offices and services. Garbage and trash pickup suspended. City Transit services temporarily suspended. All City Services Calcasieu Clerk of Court Calcasieu Public Libraries Lake Charles City Court Lake Charles City Hall Lake Charles Civic Ballet 14th Judicial District Court Southwest Louisiana Credit Union in Lake Charles, Sulphur, and Westlake will open at Noon&n...More >>
Latest snow closures in Southwest Louisiana Lake Charles City Hall - including all non-essential administrative offices and services. Garbage and trash pickup suspended. City Transit services temporarily suspended. All City Services Calcasieu Clerk of Court Calcasieu Public Libraries Lake Charles City Court Lake Charles City Hall Lake Charles Civic Ballet 14th Judicial District Court Southwest Louisiana Credit Union in Lake Charles, Sulphur, and Westlake will open at Noon&n...More >>
More and more households are without power due to this morning's snowfall.More >>
More and more households are without power due to this morning's snowfall.More >>
With the snow having ended across the area now, temperatures are beginning to warm up enough that a continued melt of what is left will make for improving conditions through the afternoon but leftover water on area roadways will likely glaze over tonight due to colder temperatures on the way.More >>
With the snow having ended across the area now, temperatures are beginning to warm up enough that a continued melt of what is left will make for improving conditions through the afternoon but leftover water on area roadways will likely glaze over tonight due to colder temperatures on the way.More >>