Emergency shelter opens overnight in Lake Charles

An emergency shelter has opened.

The Salvation Army in Lake Charles opened the emergency shelter due to the wintry weather hitting Southwest Louisiana.

Located at 3020 Legion Street – The shelter opened on Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m. and is welcoming anyone as a way to escape the cold.

The money raised by Salvation Army bell ringers goes directly to their shelter and another emergency outreach programs.

Normally, the Salvation Army only host the Center of Hope which provides shelter for many across Southwest Louisiana and residents are required to take a breathalyzer whenever they come into the building. "If they cannot pass it, they are immediately terminated from the shelter. Drug tests are also required to stay at the C.O.H. If a drug test is failed, they will not be admitted to the shelter (C.O.H. has a Zero Tolerance Drug and Alcohol Policy.) All medication must be turned into the front desk at the time of admission— failing to do so could result in the resident’s stay being terminated," says Lieutenant Richard Watts with the Salvation Army.

Those interested can stay up to five consecutive days for free in the emergency shelter. Photo ID is required to stay at The Center of Hope.

The center accepts men 18 and older.

