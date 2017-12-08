Excitement in Welsh ahead of historic 2A title game

In less than 24 hours, the Welsh Greyhounds will be going head-to-head with the St. Helena Hawks - the first time the small town in Jeff Davis Parish has made it to the 2A state final in 25 years.

"If we pull it off, it's going to be huge," said Welsh senior Grace Doucet. "It's going to be insane."

7News spent the afternoon in Welsh, seeing how many people were actually still in town. Many businesses seemed closed.

"Nobody still thinks it's real," said Doucet. "Everybody is already in New Orleans and school was empty today."

Doucet plans to drive to New Orleans early Friday morning. Though she'll be pulling for the hounds from the stands, many of her friends are going to be battling it out on the gridiron.

"I'm super proud of my boys on the team," said Doucet. "For them to fight this hard and stay humble throughout the season...that's amazing."

Another Welsh senior, Sarah Savoie, said if the hounds can bring home a 'W' for Welsh, it would be extraordinary for the small town of just 3,200 people.

"We're all just pumped, it's a small town and a tiny school," said Savoie. "We're all just happy for each other."

You can watch the hounds take on the hawks Friday at noon. You can watch live on Cox Sports Television (CST) or listen on 1490 or 1290 AM.

Be sure to catch all the post-game highlights on KPLC.

