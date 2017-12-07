City of Lake Charles and LifeShare team up for Christmas blood drive

Mayor Nic Hunter and the City of Lake Charles are teaming up with LifeShare Blood Center to host a holiday blood drive.

The Christmas Community Blood Drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, on the south side of the Lake Charles Civic Center, said Matt Young, City of Lake Charles spokesman.

Blood donations historically decline during the winter holiday season, but every week hundreds of patients in the region continue to need donated blood for their medical treatment, said Young.

“This need does not take a break during the holidays, and we’re thankful for the assistance Mayor Nic Hunter and the City of Lake Charles have offered,” said Tina Martinez, executive director of marketing and communications for LifeShare Blood Center.

All blood types are needed for the drive; blood donors may also go to any volunteer blood donation center on the day of the drive to donate.

“While so many are lucky to be out shopping and celebrating the season, we must remember the most important gifts are those you can’t buy," said Martinez. "Some patients, like those fighting cancer or scheduled for surgery, already know that blood donation will be one of the greatest gifts they receive this season.”

For more information about blood donation, you can go to lifeshare.org.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.