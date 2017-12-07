All schools in SWLA open tomorrow

All schools in Southwest Louisiana are scheduled to be open tomorrow.

While the threat of wintry weather has caused closures east of our area, the weather is not expected to be as bad in SWLA.

Officials in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes have all confirmed that schools are remaining open.

Click HERE to hear more from our meteorologists.

