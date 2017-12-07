DeRidder man accused of burglarizing church

A DeRidder man is accused of burglarizing a DeRidder church.

Michael Paul Hoskey, 42, was arrested as he left the motel with some of the stolen items from the church, said Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy, DeRidder Police Department spokesman.

DeRidder police received a call about a church burglary at 8 a.m. today, Rudy said. Hoskey was identified through surveillance photos and located at the motel.

Hoskey also had synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He is charged with simple burglary, theft, institutional vandalism, possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond is set at $55,000.

